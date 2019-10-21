Bryan Sailer doesn’t mind that his team scored just two minutes into play on Sunday afternoon.
The fact that the Hornets couldn’t add to that total in the next 108 minutes was his concern.
The scoring drought allowed Newman to make good with a game-tying goal with five minutes left in regulation, leading to a double-overtime draw with Newman University.
“I feel like after we scored, we just stopped — in a sense,” Sailer said. “We got comfortable with a lead. You can’t hold on for that long. We scored so early. It’s great to score early, but sometimes it’s not. You stop pushing, maybe at that point we thought we were going to roll ‘em, or it was just going to happen. It doesn’t just doesn’t happen like that. It was good to score, but mentally it put us in a bad place.”
ESU still had seven shots total in the first half, all on goal. That shrunk to three in the second, none in the first overtime period and just one in the second, a free kick from 30 yards out and less than a minute remaining.
The last effort was just off target of the goal, clearing the gathering awaiting to attack or defend.
“It’s not something we want to play right to the keeper or right to the defenders ... but to the gap and attack it but we just couldn’t find that gap today,” Sailer said.
It was Aislinn Hughes who put the Hornets on the board early, meeting a cross from Hannah Woolery to spot the ball into the left corner and give a 1-0 lead.
That’s where the score remained well into the match before a third-or-fourth chance shot made it in as the Hornets struggled to clear the ball out in the 84th minute.
Also creating problems was heavy winds from the southeast, dramatically affecting any ball put in the air and just making movement difficult at times. ESU had the benefit of the wind in the first half and first overtime period.
“Especially against the wind, we tired, ... we wore down,” Sailer said. “We wanted the wind in the second half (but) we didn’t get to pick. We have a lack of depth right now with a lot of people hurt. When you’re going against the wind, when you’re tired and you have a lack of depth, that’s kind of the things that happen.”
Newman’s Jackie Lari finished with seven saves while Emporia State’s Jillian Patton had five.
“(Patton) made some big saves, so did the other keeper,” Sailer said. “The keepers definitely kept it in a tie.”
ESU (9-3-2) will play at Missouri Southern on Friday evening.
