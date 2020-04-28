The most recent draft of the City of Emporia and Lyon County Joint Zoning Regulations is now available for public viewing.
Both Lyon County and the City of Emporia completed and unanimously adopted a Joint Comprehensive Plan — called PlanELC — in November 2017. Since then, both entities have been working to update their zoning regulations to support and implement PlanELC.
“The main things that we have added in this draft are the signs regulations and the telecommunications regulations,” County Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley said. “The reason it took a little bit of time for us to get that updated is because there was a Supreme Court decision where we can’t regulate the content of a sign. That was always kind of a thing, but it really needed to be clarified, so we had referred to signs based on where they were located — a school sign, a hospital sign, a church sign — well, that implied the content.”
In the latest draft, signs are now classified by size and type — such as a billboard or a pole sign. The idea, Seeley said, is to protect people’s First Amendment rights.
The second big change was to telecommunications regulations, which were made due to state law changes on how communications towers can be regulated. Those statewide changes are being made to promote and encourage the development of rural telecommunications networks.
“We wrote the regulations to coincide with what the state is doing,” Seeley said.
City Zoning Director Joe Foster said the document took a lot of time from staff on both the city and county side to put together, taking into account information from a wide variety of resources.
“We spent a very large amount of time looking at parcel maps and correcting maps where boundary lines were,” he said. “We spent easily a month, if not more, on getting those maps right as we moved forward. Those maps represent our community and what’s allowed with different land uses now and in the future.”
Seeley said the draft also takes into account a lot of public comments that had been made during the last public comment and workshop periods. He said there have been a lot of clarifications made throughout the document to try and clear up any lingering confusion.
“Ag is going to be exempt — it’s a state statute and we can’t change it,” he said. “It’s just how we go about ‘proving’ that it’s agriculture, or how they classify as ag or not ag. We just clarify those things in there. If people want to sell animals on their farm, they can sell animals on their farm. It’s really more the commercial-level stuff where we have to get into permitting and things like that.”
Seeley said it was important to remember that the zoning regulations are meant to be living documents that can — and will — be changed over time. The purpose the regulations, he said, is to make sure both the city and the county are successful in implementing its vision moving forward.
“We — the city and the county — are only successful if the community that we are a part of succeeds,” he said. “We are not wanting to put something in place that restricts people from doing something that’s necessary to help us succeed. We just want to be able to develop and proceed into the future in an organized manner. That picture changes day-to-day, month-to-month, year-to-year. These are a living document and they will change as we review them every so often.”
The draft can be viewed by visiting lyoncounty.org/index/government/departments/zoning/new-zoning-regulations-draft. It has been broken up into three sections to make the document more manageable.
Public comments will be accepted on the current draft through May 26. Those wishing to submit comments can contact both Foster and Seeley either by email or phone.
Foster can be reached at jfoster@emporia-kansas.gov or 343-4268. Seeley can be reached at sseeley@lyoncounty.org or 341-3471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.