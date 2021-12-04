It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and forget that end-of-year business tasks require special attention in December. Think of it as a gift you can give yourself, by getting these year-end business duties out of the way now.
Prepare your year-end business expenses and reports. Robust software makes for a painless export to your accountant.
In preparation for depreciation calculations, list any major purchases or fixed assets. This will help you get ready for next year’s taxes.
Get ready to file self-employment taxes by gathering all payroll related information and preparing related reports.
Assess your employee benefit packages. Before you renew or upgrade, comparison shop for services offered.
Close out your 2021 payroll. Using a payroll service or software makes it easy to get employee W2 and 1099 forms sent out correctly and on time.
Are there any donations or charitable contributions you could make before the end of the year? Those last-minute donations can qualify for tax deductions.
Conduct your year-end inventory. Take stock of your inventory and compare it to what’s on your books for accuracy.
Consider your upcoming employment needs. Do you need to add workers? Now is the time to advertise for any open or future positions.
Review your year-end financials and assess your plans for 2022. Pull data from the last 12 months to get insights about what worked and what didn’t. Where will you focus your efforts for next year.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
