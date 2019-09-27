Robert Eugene Woodbury
Commander Robert Eugene

Woodbury, USN retired, of San

Antonio, Texas passed from this

earth September 16, 2019 with

his children by his side. Mr.

Woodbury was born May 17,

1929 in Emporia, Kansas, the son

of the late Phillip R. Woodbury

and Marjorie Thomas Woodbury.

He graduated from Kansas State

Teachers College in 1951 and in

June enlisted in the United States

Navy. Mr. Woodbury enjoyed a

twenty-year career in the Navy as a pilot, flying jets such as

the A-4, A-7, and F-4. He received many medals during his

career such as the Air Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary

Medal and the Merit Medal.

He met his first wife, Judith F. Albin (of Rockport, Texas)

while stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas for flight training.

They were married in 1954, shortly after he received his Navy

wings. Mr. Woodbury served in several Attack Squadrons,

during his career including VA-172, VA-44, VA-125, and his

last, VA-192, the world famous “Golden Dragons”. During

his time with the Golden Dragons, the squadron received

many Awards and Commendations including the coveted

CONNAVAIRPAC Battle Pennant "E", the CVW-19 Top

Gun Award and the CNO Safety Award for five accident free

months without one man lost. Mr. Woodbury took great pride

in these awards but especially the latter.

Commander and Mrs. Woodbury had four children

and were stationed many places state-side during his career.

He gave his children the gift of seeing much of the country

each time they made a move. They visited the Grand Canyon,

the Painted Desert, the Rocky Mountains, San Diego, San

Francisco, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the Great Salt Lake

and numerous forts, beaches and ghost towns, just to name

a few. After his retirement from the Navy, the family moved

to his hometown of Emporia, Kansas, where he joined his

father in his real estate company. He enjoyed many years

working alongside his father until his father’s passing in 1980.

In 1984 he moved to Colorado where he enjoyed hiking,

biking, skiing and all things Colorado had to offer. In 2007

Mr. Woodbury moved to San Antonio, Texas and resided at

USAA Towers. He made many friends there and enjoyed the

company of fellow veterans from all military branches. It was

during this time he met and married Madelyn Sherrell in

2008 and enjoyed a life with her until her passing in 2012. In

2013 he met Pat Spencer and the two married in July 2014.

They enjoyed their time together immensely, making every

moment count before Alzheimer’s claimed his life.

A devoted husband and father, Mr. Woodbury leaves

behind his wife, Patricia Spencer Woodbury of San Antonio,

TX; a son, Stephen Woodbury of Salina, KS; a daughter,

Margaret Smith of Rockport, TX; grandchildren, Tiffany

(Drew) Crist, Garren Johnson, Brittany (Darryl) Dadon,

Mathew Wilkens, Michael (Kristin) Woodbury, Christopher

(Rachel) Woodbury, Sarah Smith, William Smith and two

great grandchildren, Colton Woodbury and Viola Woodbury.

He was preceded in death by two of his children, Anne (Tom)

Johnson and James (Kim) Woodbury; his first wife, Judith

Albin Woodbury Galipo; his brother, Phil Woodbury and his

sister, Elaine (Bob) Lawrence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019

at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy in San

Antonio, TX, with interment at Fort Sam National Cemetery

immediately following.

