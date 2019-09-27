Commander Robert Eugene
Woodbury, USN retired, of San
Antonio, Texas passed from this
earth September 16, 2019 with
his children by his side. Mr.
Woodbury was born May 17,
1929 in Emporia, Kansas, the son
of the late Phillip R. Woodbury
and Marjorie Thomas Woodbury.
He graduated from Kansas State
Teachers College in 1951 and in
June enlisted in the United States
Navy. Mr. Woodbury enjoyed a
twenty-year career in the Navy as a pilot, flying jets such as
the A-4, A-7, and F-4. He received many medals during his
career such as the Air Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary
Medal and the Merit Medal.
He met his first wife, Judith F. Albin (of Rockport, Texas)
while stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas for flight training.
They were married in 1954, shortly after he received his Navy
wings. Mr. Woodbury served in several Attack Squadrons,
during his career including VA-172, VA-44, VA-125, and his
last, VA-192, the world famous “Golden Dragons”. During
his time with the Golden Dragons, the squadron received
many Awards and Commendations including the coveted
CONNAVAIRPAC Battle Pennant "E", the CVW-19 Top
Gun Award and the CNO Safety Award for five accident free
months without one man lost. Mr. Woodbury took great pride
in these awards but especially the latter.
Commander and Mrs. Woodbury had four children
and were stationed many places state-side during his career.
He gave his children the gift of seeing much of the country
each time they made a move. They visited the Grand Canyon,
the Painted Desert, the Rocky Mountains, San Diego, San
Francisco, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the Great Salt Lake
and numerous forts, beaches and ghost towns, just to name
a few. After his retirement from the Navy, the family moved
to his hometown of Emporia, Kansas, where he joined his
father in his real estate company. He enjoyed many years
working alongside his father until his father’s passing in 1980.
In 1984 he moved to Colorado where he enjoyed hiking,
biking, skiing and all things Colorado had to offer. In 2007
Mr. Woodbury moved to San Antonio, Texas and resided at
USAA Towers. He made many friends there and enjoyed the
company of fellow veterans from all military branches. It was
during this time he met and married Madelyn Sherrell in
2008 and enjoyed a life with her until her passing in 2012. In
2013 he met Pat Spencer and the two married in July 2014.
They enjoyed their time together immensely, making every
moment count before Alzheimer’s claimed his life.
A devoted husband and father, Mr. Woodbury leaves
behind his wife, Patricia Spencer Woodbury of San Antonio,
TX; a son, Stephen Woodbury of Salina, KS; a daughter,
Margaret Smith of Rockport, TX; grandchildren, Tiffany
(Drew) Crist, Garren Johnson, Brittany (Darryl) Dadon,
Mathew Wilkens, Michael (Kristin) Woodbury, Christopher
(Rachel) Woodbury, Sarah Smith, William Smith and two
great grandchildren, Colton Woodbury and Viola Woodbury.
He was preceded in death by two of his children, Anne (Tom)
Johnson and James (Kim) Woodbury; his first wife, Judith
Albin Woodbury Galipo; his brother, Phil Woodbury and his
sister, Elaine (Bob) Lawrence.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019
at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy in San
Antonio, TX, with interment at Fort Sam National Cemetery
immediately following.
