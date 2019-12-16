Schools
• USD 251 North Lyon County — 2 hour late start, basketball game versus Central Heights postponed
• USD 252 Southern Lyon County — 2 hour late start
• USD 386 Madison-Virgil — 2 hour late start, no 4-year-old Pre-K, Tech bus will run at its normal time
• USD 243 Lebo-Waverly — 2 hour late start, no morning preschool
• USD 420 Osage City — CLOSED
• USD 421 Lyndon — CLOSED
• USD 456 Marais des Cygnes Valley — CLOSED
