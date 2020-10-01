The first work related to USD 253's $78 million school improvement bond is officially underway at Walnut Elementary School.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning to commemorate the occasion.
Students, faculty and staff came together outside of Walnut to celebrate the ceremony. Board members and students got to shovel dirt to start the first of many projects happening in the district.
“In 70 years, a lot of things have taken place and changed in how we educate kids,” Superintendent Kevin Case said during the ceremony. “We are trying to get in a situation where we have opportunities for students to achieve at the highest levels possible.”
Case shared the common theme for the project is to ensure safety and security at the schools. Walnut Elementary was built during the 1950s and is the first out of the district's eight schools to receive the new expansions and renovations.
He emphasized that space is necessary for students to actively learn best.
On May 23, 2018, the USD 253 Board of Education voted to approve a facility-needs assessment with HTK Architects. The process took two-and-a-half years.
“What we are doing for each building is based upon the needs assessment that HTK performed for us,” Case said. “HTK administration and Board of Education then took all that information and prioritized it into a 78 million dollar bond project.”
USD 253 is working with HTK Architects and McCown Gordon Construction to bring new additions and renovations to eight district school buildings and build a new early learning facility. Along with Walnut, Emporia High School, Emporia Middle School, Village, Timmerman, Riverside, Logan Avenue and William Allen White will also see construction in the future.
Walnut’s upgrades will include a new storm shelter and four new classrooms. Existing classrooms will be renovated and the front office will be expanded for necessary student support services. A new and more secure building entry will be added. The kitchen will be expanded and the cafeteria and gym will become a multipurpose space. Upgrades will also be made to the mechanical and electrical systems.
“The future of education is changing all the time,” said Mike Crouch, USD 253 Board of Education president. “It is important that our facilities continue to change and upgrade to meet the needs of not only today’s generation but generations long into the future.”
The board recognized the importance of investing into buildings to provide the students, faculty and staff with the best education possible.
“When you bring these classrooms up to speed, it allows you to meet the individual needs of the students,” Crouch said. “Which is the really big thing in education now.”
He shared that bringing and adapting the education to the students’ individual needs to ensure individual success with each student is important - and allowing more space and opportunities for the students can be provided through the bond issue project.
Crouch thanked the students and board members present at the ceremony.
“It is just a nice reminder of why these projects are important,” he said. “It is about the future for these folks and what we can do to make sure we are giving them the best that we can. … This is the first day of many and we are excited for the future of USD 253.”
Case thanked the students and staff for all their efforts during the ongoing novel coronavirus.
“I also want [everyone] to know that we are doing everything we can to keep school normal here and we have had really great conversations with McCown Gordon about how safety is important for them and how we are going to keep our kids and staff safe,” he said. “I also want to thank Jami Dakin, [Walnut Elementary] principal, she has done a great job at navigating meetings and putting staff together and working with everyone to make this work.”
He expressed appreciation and excitement for the opportunities the bond will provide for the district. He thanked HTK, board members and the community for all their support.
HTK Principal Architect Zach Snethen anticipates the project to be completed by Nov. 2021 at Walnut.
“You will get to experience the building firsthand when we walk through the doors in a year from now,” Snethen said.
Crouch expressed gratitude for the community’s support for the endeavors of the bond project.
“We are super excited and we are thankful for our community that they say the need with us as well and they approved the bond issue to allow us to do these projects,” he said. “The support this community has for education is really special, it is an exciting day.”
Follow Emporia Public Schools on Facebook @Emporia253 as they begin the project for the district. Visit their website at www.usd253.org to stay up to date with information for each school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.