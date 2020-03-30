A fight in Hartford Friday evening resulted in one person going to the hospital and another to jail.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:09 p.m. Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County - Emporia EMS and Hartford First Responders were dispatched to the Hartford One Stop, 108 E. Plum Ave., for the report of a fight.
Hartford resident Zachary Stephenson, 28, sustained a head injury during the fight. He was first transported to Newman Regional Health by ambulance, but was later taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. His condition is unknown at this time.
According to the statement, 28-year-old Robert Thomas Smith of Gridley was located and taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Lyon County Detention Center on the potential charge of aggravated battery, through Lyon County District Court upon review by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
This case is still under further investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.