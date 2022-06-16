Lorna E. Wienck, 88, of Hanover, KS, died June 14, 2022, at the Hanover Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hanover Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church northeast of Hanover.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Janet (Randy) Wieters, Emporia, KS, Diane (Bill) Lux, Beatrice, NE, and Gary (Beth) Wienck, Marysville, KS.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later by the family. Contributions may be sent in care of the Hanover Mortuary. www.kinsleymortuary.com
