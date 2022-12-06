Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103.
Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, H. Mark (Martha) Shook of Emporia; grandchildren, Michael Shook and Megan (Dustin) Stevens; great-grandchildren, Maddix Shook, Bradleigh Shook, Rowdy Shook, Maxwell Stevens and Drake Stevens.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Patricia Darr; and sister, Elaine M. Whitehouse.
Genevieve was a homemaker. She was the Past President of the United Transportation Auxiliary, Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion Auxiliary, Miriam Chapter #14 O.E.S.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, with burial following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Visitation will be Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the Sertoma Miniature Train Fund can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
