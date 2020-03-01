MAPLE HILL — The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 near Maple Hill.
The State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van.
The driver of the pickup was identified as 20-year-old Armando David Mascote of Council Grove. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Four people in a Ford E-350 Econoline van were also killed, while one was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the van — who was among those killed — was identified as 33-year-old Jacinto Sanchez-Diaz of Topeka. Jose Luis Sanchez-Diaz, 29; 18-year-old Francisco Daniel Rosa-Mejia; and 19-year-old Cervando Flores were all passengers who were also killed in the crash. All four were residents of Topeka and none were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.
Santos Narcizo Mendoza Capetillo, a 37-year-old male from Lillington, North Carolina, was transported to the hospital via ambulance and was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon. He also was not wearing a seatbelt.
