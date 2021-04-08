ABATE of Kansas District 12 will hold its 26th Annual Spring Fling Bike Show at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Emporia on Saturday.
Admission is free to the public. The event will feature bikes of various categories as well as related vendors. Judging is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks will be required at all times per county health order; however, there is not a gathering restriction for the event.
Don Morfitt, a District 12 representative, said that it will be nice to bring back the event this year after it wasn’t held in 2020.
“We tried twice to have it last year in April and again in July and had to cancel it because of the pandemic situation,” he said.
Morfitt said that there is a great deal of excitement with the event’s return this year.
“We’re getting a lot of interest from people that especially want to show their bikes. And then also the vendors themselves, who have suffered quite a bit the last year, not being able to sell anything. So it’s really hit a lot of people hard,” he said.
While mass gathering restrictions will not affect the event, Morfitt said that there will still be attempts to social distance.
“I just hope it’s nice weather and certainly nice weather helps us spread out a little bit easier on the social distancing,” he said. “So yeah, that’s another thing that’s different this year. Our layout is different to maximize social distancing as much as possible. That’s something I worked through with the public health department.”
Those who are interested in more information can visit the ABATE of Kansas District 12 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Abate-of-Kansas-Inc-District-12-100264820035093/.
