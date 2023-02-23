For those of you who’ve made professional development a goal in 2023, here's a step-by-step guide to mentor employees up the ranks and improve retention. Mentorship allows individuals to connect with and learn from someone more experienced in their field. Even smaller businesses are implementing workplace mentoring programs and pairing newer employees with more seasoned employees to build workplace camaraderie, helping everyone achieve their goals.
Think about your company’s needs as well as your team members’ strengths. If you have trouble getting team members integrated into the workforce after onboarding, use a mentorship program to guide them and welcome them to your team. If you’re looking to promote some of your team members to leadership positions, use a mentorship program to begin preparing select employees for different managerial responsibilities.
When you know your overall goal for the mentoring program, you can zoom in on the people involved and build the program around them. Once you know who your program is serving and what the ultimate goal is, decide how you want the mentoring to look: traditional one-on-one mentoring; group mentoring with several individuals sharing their knowledge; situational mentorship, tailored around one need or goal; or career mentoring, where a senior employee will work with a junior employee.
Structure your mentoring program to ensure it runs smoothly. Will mentors or mentees apply to the program or just be chosen? What is the duration of the mentorship program? How often will mentees and mentors meet? Consider adding methods to measure the program’s success surveys before, during, and after completing the mentoring program to understand whether it’s benefiting them. If your mentoring program has specific goals (like learning a new program or preparing for specific responsibilities), include an assessment so you and your employees can be sure they have gotten the most out of the program.
One of the most important qualities in a successful mentee is a willingness to participate and an openness to guidance. Some people want to figure things out on their own and may be resistant to a mentor. For mentors, find someone who can connect with and guide another person without talking down to them or bossing them around. Interviews will be especially helpful for gauging the personality of the applicants as well as how they may pair together.
To match your mentors and mentees, match the mentee’s needs or goals to the mentor’s experience and strength set. Ask your mentors what they are most interested in sharing with a mentee — you can pair that with what mentees are hoping to learn.
For the most success in your mentoring program, provide mentors with some training and direction before they start. Review the goals and requirements of the program and lead mentors in remembering how they felt when they were in the mentees’ position.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce offers a full menu of organizational and developmental coaching and training. See our website for more information or contact Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna at 620-342-1600.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.