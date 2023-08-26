Upcoming investments into Emporia’s water systems should prevent the need for future voluntary water conservation efforts, city communications manager Christine Torrens told The Gazette Friday afternoon.
Torrens said the city has made a number of long term investments into the water system over the last five years. Those investments continue next month.
“The city will begin work on a major waterline project starting in September, along with additions to the 12th Avenue water storage tank that will allow for a higher level of usable water storage,” she said. “This will help in the event of another severe heatwave.”
The City of Emporia first issued a voluntary water conservation notice Wednesday morning amid a record-breaking excessive heat warning that brought dangerously hot temperatures and increased the use of the city’s water resources. By Wednesday afternoon the city had reported that water levels were returning to normal levels, but encouraged residents to continue conserving water as much as possible.
Directions were given to promptly report leaks, postpone outdoor watering, conserve indoor water, and refrain from washing their vehicles.
The notice expired at 9 p.m. Friday.
And, as the voluntary conservation notice expired, so did the heat wave. A marginal shift in the weather pattern brought a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Saturday also carries a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., as the high temperature hovers around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 67 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sunday’s forecast maintains a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the probability diminishing before 1 p.m. The high temperature is predicted to reach around 84 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature is expected to dip to approximately 61 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.
