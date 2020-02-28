JUNCTION CITY — The Emporia High girls snapped a four-game skid and the boys won a third straight decision on Friday night at Junction City.
The Lady Spartans carried out a convincing 42-28 win over the Jays, while the boys earned a 61-49 victory.
The Emporia High girls held a four-point lead at the end of the first and carried a 24-12 advantage into the half.
A 10-minute stretch without a field goal, however, allowed the Bluejays to rally back to within one possession late in the third.
Emporia High found its shot in the final minutes to pull away with the 13-point victory.
Macey Adams scored a career-best 19, also a single-game high for the EHS girls.
Mya Tovar added eight points and Emily Christensen scored six.
The Spartan boys got a tremendous shooting night from senior Skyler Douglas, who scored a season-high 26 to help keep Junction City at bay throughout the night.
The BlueJays spend most of the second half facing a double-digit deficit and scuffled to gain much ground against Emporia, who got just eight points from Charles Snyder.
The Spartans got enough offense from around the lineup to seal the deal and assure they will finish their season with a winning record.
Both teams will discover their sub-state assignments on Saturday.
GIRLS
EHS 10 14 3 15 — 42
JCHS 6 6 10 6 — 28
Emporia: Tovar 8, Adams 19, Christensen 6, Snyder 5, Chapman 4.
Junction City: M. Davis 8, A. Davis 7, Adams 5, Rivera 5, Grygier 3.
BOYS
EHS 15 14 15 17 — 61
JCHS 7 10 12 20 — 49
Emporia: Baumgardner 12, Snyder 8, Douglas 26, Hoyt 6, Hines 6, Corum 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.