EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ..
Steve Sauder who earned the Lifetime Achievement award from the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce during the 124 annual meeting.
Rocky Slaymaker who is rebuilding the stone wall around The Prairie Passage Stone Scultpure located at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Slaymaker is a certified stonemason and has been working on the project for several months.
Randy Hizer who was named as the new plant manager of Hopkins Manufacturing. Hizer was previously the plant manager for Detroit Remanufacturing and had worked for them for 35 years. Detroit Remanufacturing annouced in early 2020 they were closing the Emporia plant.
Olpe Girls Basketball team who won their fourth straight Lyon County League touranment. They beat the Lebo girls 58-31 to win the tournament. Eagles head coach Jesse Nelson has won the Lyon County League tournament 31 times in his 44 years of coaching.
The Lebo Wolves who beat Olpe to win the Lyon County League Tournament. Lebo won 47-39 which was also Olpe’s first loss of the season. This was the 100th anniversary of the Lyon County League Tournament.
Leap of Faith Martial Arts who held a Kick-a-thon to raise funds for Shiloh Home of Hope. Participants sought donations or pledges-per-kick. The event raised $2,000 for Shiloh.
The Madison High School Scholars Bowl Team for qualifying for the upcoming 1A Div. I State Scholars Bowl Tournament after placing first in regionals at Rosalia-Flinthills on Feb. 1.
Chris Walker
Editor and Publisher
