Ryann Brooks’ column in the Feb. 13 Gazette provides a thoughtful and thorough review of the controversial issues surrounding physical characteristics and fairness in sports. This unfortunate controversy would be irrelevant, were it not for the extreme degree to which our sports culture, from relatively early school to professional, has been poisoned by the obsession with winning above all, by any means.
The legitimate value of sports programs lies in developmental areas like skills, perseverance, teamwork, conditioning, etc. And, of course, recreation. Seeing what the human body is capable of is what brings satisfaction and even beauty to participants and spectators alike.
But winning is measured only by entirely artificial goals like moving objects and moving bodies prescribed locations, etc. In direct terms, these do not solve real problems or bring any real benefits to the world. They are considered worthwhile only because we label them so.
Moreover, winning is predicated not on individual or group development, but rather on the narcissistic “I want to be better than you” desire.
Anyone who has had the opportunity to observe children who have yet to be spoiled by this narcissism, will have noticed that they will self-invent handicap systems to compensate for differences in what each has been given. Bigger kids will give younger ones a head start in foot races, for example.
This is in sharp contrast to the constant quest to maximally exploit every conceivable performance-enhancing scheme. We argue endlessly about where the line lies between allowed and prohibited drug use.
Extended steroid use is a no-no, but taking ibuprofen before a game for a sore knee (most likely the result of prior excessive use) is OK.
We have even reached the absurdity of requiring performance-reducing drugs. Where is the line? It keeps shifting, as the arguments rage. Even where these artificial boundaries are established, cheating them is the norm. Scandals over deflated footballs, parents lying about their children’s ages, etc. are constant. Consequences are often mere tokens and present only negligible disincentives.
Unless we can rid our sports culture of its obsession with “I’m better than you” as the overriding, or even only, criterion, the quest for fairness can at best only advance the interests of one group at the expense of another. Many will be denied the legitimate benefits cited above. Instead, let each athlete develop their abilities with the body they have, and stop obsessing over who. by artificial criteria, is best.
Rodney M. Bates,
Strong City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.