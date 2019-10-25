The Emporia State men’s basketball team has a large number of things to figure out in the coming weeks.
Friday night should certainly be a big step in moving that process along.
The Hornets’ season begins tonight at Bramlage Coliseum as they play an exhibition match against the reigning champions of the Big 12.
“We have to compete,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said. “That’s the biggest thing for us is to go out there and play for 40 minutes. We’re going to play everybody. Everybody will get an opportunity to get on the floor and get a good experience against a Big 12 opponent. We just want our guys to rebound, to defend and ultimately to compete at the highest level that they can, considering we just started practice and only have one returner.
“We love the guys we have, we’ve got a long ways to go and this is a step in the right direction for us, at least that’s what we’re hoping for, so we can get prepared for our regular season opener in a couple weeks.”
The Hornets will have just one player, junior Duncan Fort, who saw much court time last year as Aaron McGee suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury a few weeks ago, forcing him to the sideline for the year.
“It’s a major challenge, having no continuity from what we were able to build last year in doubling the conference win total,” Doty said. “(Duncan) who’s been an awesome team leader for us. We return three points per game out of nearly 80 we scored. There’s a blank slate here ... we hve seven freshmen that we really like and three or four are going to play really big roles for us this year. We also have some great transfers that we like. Now it’s just trying to bring it all together and this game at K-State is our first test.”
ESU has seven freshmen on its roster this winter, including Mason Thiessen, from Inman, just a few miles south of McPherson. The 6-9 center will get his first look at the collegiate level in front of a number of friends and family who identify as K-State fans.
That allegiance may be slightly swayed just for one night.
“It should be a fun environment for everyone,” he said. “(We need to) just play together, get our shots and be able to defend well and not turn the ball over, that’s a big thing for us.”
As are most preseason exhibitions, the victories don’t come on the scoreboard, necessarily, for either team. It’s about getting into gameday preparation and facing opponents wearing a different uniform.
“Every day, playing against the same people, it just gets repetitive,” junior Brenden Van Dyke said. “It’s going to be really nice to play against somebody else who doesn’t know what we do and how we play.
“I just want us all to go out there, play as hard as we can and leave it all on the court, really.”
“Our goal is to help them prepare for their Big 12 schedule and even their opening games,” Doty said. “Our goal in this is to get on-court experience. At the end of the day, we’re 0-0 at the end of this game (but) we want to compete. If we compete, we will be happy with taking that step in the right direction so we can ultimately prepare this young squad for NCAA Division II play.”
“We’re young, we’re long, we like each other and they play really hard. This is a group that we’re growing, not only to compete by the middle-to-later portion of this season, but also well into the future.”
Opening tipoff between Emporia State and Kansas State is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Manhattan.
