“The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly,” by Margareta Magnusson, Scribner, 2022, $19.99.
Growing up I heard about my Swedish heritage every Christmas when we ate potato sausage. Plus, Scandinavian design and lifestyle is popular right now (think Hygge), so this book caught my eye. It is a memoir as well as advice from a life well lived.
In her eighties, the author never thought she would live this long according to the life expectancy charts for Swedish women. All this contemplation led her to write her first book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. Because the book was so popular, her life was reenergized and she started to enjoy writing. The pandemic gave her the time and mental space to write this book. At the end is an appendix with more information about death cleaning if you are interested.
The author’s views on death and dying may be uncomfortable for Americans, but she says that Swedish people “as a nationality tend to be quite blunt, clear-eyed, and unsentimental.” While she does talk about her past travels and relationships, she does not dwell on them. She enjoys the company of young people and looks forward to all the adventures yet to come. She might even take up tap-dancing.
The book is divided into chapters with titles that are quite enjoyable. Some of the chapter titles are: The World Is Always Ending, I Died Seven Years Ago —But Lived, Don’t Fall Over, and Eat Chocolate. In these chapters you will read about Swedish daily life and customs. The author reminisces about her and her husband’s growing up experience in the country in the 1940s which is contrasted with her grandchildren in the present day. Along the way you will learn a few phrases in Swedish which I appreciated. Now I will need to go online to learn how to pronounce them.
This book is an easy and enjoyable read despite its heavy subject matter. It has a few delightful illustrations and is not too long. Because as Mrs. Magnusson says, “Old people don’t want to read four hundred pages —they may not live that long.” Rather than depressing, it is a realistic and hopeful view of aging. She tells the reader to “have the right sort of wrinkles.” For if they are the right kind “your wrinkles will point upward” and “you will look happy instead of merely old.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.