The suspect in the fatal shooting of gravel racer Moriah Wilson remains at large, VeloNews reported Monday.
Wilson, who placed ninth in the 2021 Unbound Gravel race, was killed in Austin, Texas on May 11, just days before another gravel race. A Life Time Grand Prix athlete, Wilson was also registered to race in the 2022 Unbound Gravel event, according to Life Time.
According to VeloNews, police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the May 11 killing of Wilson in Austin, Texas, just days before a gravel race.
Officials from the U.S. Marshal’s office told VeloNews on Monday morning, “we are still looking for Armstrong.”
The 34-year-old Armstrong — the partner of gravel racer Colin Strickland — has not been seen since May 13, two days after Wilson’s murder last week.
Police were also searching for her black Jeep Cherokee that was spotted on the murder scene in Austin, which also has not been located.
On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced it was conducting a “fugitive investigation” and sought help from the public.
U.S. Marshals issued a wanted poster Friday, and asked for anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts or her vehicle to call 1-800-336-0102.
Authorities said Armstrong deleted her social media accounts. VeloNews reported that her Strava account was still visible, and revealed that she last cycled on May 11 — the day Wilson died.
The Independent reported that the yoga teacher accused of murdering the star cyclist went on the run after police briefly detained her and then let her go because of an invalid warrant. There was no official confirmation of that report.
Wilson traveled to Austin, Texas, to compete in a nearby gravel race at Hico, northwest of Waco, that weekend.
The affadavit said that Wilson’s female friend picked her up at the Austin airport May 10. The friend told authorities that she left her apartment (where Wilson was staying) around 5:30 p.m on May 11 and later received a text message from Wilson that she was going for an evening swim with a male cyclist, who was later reported to be Strickland.
Strickland issued a statement on May 20 clarifying his relationship with Wilson, expressing “regret and torture” over the events.
“There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime. I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable tragedy.”
Strickland described his romantic involvement with Wilson as “brief” and states that they now had a “platonic and professional” relationship.
Wilson’s family also released a statement stating she was not seeing anyone romantically at the time of her death.
VeloNews reported that the key pad at the home Wilson was staying in was accessed at 8:36 p.m. According to the affidavit, a neighbor’s surveillance footage showed a SUV pulling up to East Austin apartment on Maple Avenue, and the vehicle resembled an SUV registered to Armstrong’s.
Wilson’s friend returned to the house shortly before 10 p.m. on May 11 and found Wilson “covered in blood.” She was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived. In Texas, first-degree murder felony can be a capital offense.
