Brenda Kay Stock, of Emporia, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, at the age of 59.
Brenda Kay Petersen was born in Emporia, Kansas June 17, 1961, the daughter of John F. and Roberta Ann (Roberts) Petersen and granddaughter of Evan and Doris Mae Roberts and Earl and Virginia Petersen. She married Kevin L. Stock at Bluestem Hall, Emporia, on October 18, 1997. He survives. She is also survived by sons; Nevik E. (Crystal) Stock and Brice H. (Erica Dillard) Stock; and daughter, Ginny R. (Chuck E.) Samples, all of Emporia; brother, Steven (Tammy Meyers) Petersen, Alabama; sisters, Danita (Alan) Rees and Sheryl (Jerry) Swift, Emporia and Laurie (James) Ryan, Eureka, Kansas; and grandchildren, Isabella, Hunter, Sofie, Athena, Victoria, Bryce, Aubrey, Kyndalyn, Gracelynn, Wyatt, and Ariela. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Brenda was employed at Newman Regional Health, Emporia, for 32 years. She retired over 2 years ago as the Environmental Services Supervisor. After retiring she was able to stay home full time with her grandchildren, which she loved. She also loved camping, family gatherings, her dogs and a good time.
A private service for the family will be held. Guests can stream this service 1pm, Thursday utilizing the link listed below. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, south of Emporia on K-99, on Thursday, January 21 at 2:30 P.M. Pastor Eddy Hosch, Messiah Lutheran Church, will conduct the service. A Celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at a later date. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, though the family may not be present.
A memorial, to the Leukemia Society, has been established. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
www.Zoom.us Meeting ID: 752 6153 3070, Password: Brenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.