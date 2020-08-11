Katy Peraza always looks forward to the start of a new school year.
“I call the students in my class my kids,” Peraza, a paraeducator at Maynard Early Childhood Center, said. “I can’t wait to see them learning and growing.”
This year, though, Peraza’s feeling a little more apprehensive. Although she’s still excited to see her preschool kids, he’s concerned about bringing COVID-19 home to her daughter, Luna.
“She is 10, going into 5th grade,” Peraza said. “She is sad because she’s not left the house almost at all except to other family homes and was excited to see her friends. She also knows she’s immunocompromised and understands she has to stay home — so she’s okay. [But] also sad to miss the excitement of being the cool, oldest kids in school.”
Peraza is like a lot of local parents, balancing their concerns for the upcoming school year with work responsibilities, as they prepare their children for a school year full of social distancing, masks and remote learning.
According to KinderCare.com, now is an important time for parents to address their own anxieties about the upcoming school year since children often take cues from their parents and other adults on how they should react to certain situations.
“Children need a sense of belonging, and school provides an important connection point for them,” said Dr. Elanna Yalow, chief academic officer for KinderCare Learning Centers. “Nothing builds a sense of community like personal contact with friends and teachers. That connection is essential in supporting a child’s growth and development.”
Taking time to learn about a child’s classroom safety precautions — and talk to your child about it — can go a long way to help a parent feel more prepared. In doing so, that will help the child feel more prepared, too. Yalow also recommends taking a few minutes to establish a morning routine or stepping away from news that makes you anxious.
For Peraza, she’s focusing on her excitement about returning to school, and watching her group of 4-year-olds transform and grow and prepare for kindergarten this year.
“It’s amazing to watch a child come in so little and leave being ready for kindergarten,” she said. “They mean the world to me. Sometimes our kiddos need a little extra love and to feel safe. Not everyone comes from the same walk of life and i love seeing the kids grow socially, too. I want these kids to feel safe and loved. I want them to have a safe and fun environment where they can grow and develop into the most amazing kiddos.”
Melissa Herring is preparing to send four children back to school, between five different buildings. That was already a daunting task. Now, it’s even more nerve-racking.
“I had concerns about being able to keep up before COVID looking at this year, but to add in the virtual parts, I am very concerned,” Herring said. “My second son really struggled to have the self=motivation in the spring and it was hard. My oldest is going to be double enrolled for one of his blocks at the high school and going to the tech and working two jobs.”
Her preschooler is going to school two days per week and another going to elementary school at Walnut five days each week. Her two oldest two children being home doing virtual school and one will split time with classes at the tech college.
“This year is going to be a beast,” Herring said.
KinderCare suggests setting expectations early on in the school year in the face of so many unknowns and establishing a solid schedule. The expectations can help soothe worries for both the parents and the children as the year begins.
“It’s also important to respect your child’s growing independence and empower him or her to help others,” according to KinderCare.com. “As you explain safety precautions like covering the mouth when sneezing or coughing, or proper hand washing, emphasize how your child’s actions can help keep family, friends and teachers safe.”
“Children may already be apprehensive about returning to school, let alone trying to cope with new safety practices,” said Dr. Joelle Simpson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician and medical director for emergency preparedness at Children’s National Hospital. “Explaining these precautions ahead of time can help your children see them as part of the school day routine instead of something to fear. For parents, remember that while children can get sick from this virus, it occurs less frequently than in adults and at lower rates than the flu.”
Keeping her daughter safe is why Peraza has opted to have Luna do the remote learning option — at least for the first trimester.
“I hope she can eventually go because 5th grade was one of my favorite years of school,” she said, adding that she will reassess the situation and possibly enroll Luna in hybrid classes for the second semester if she is able. “I don’t want her to miss important memories, but better safe than sorry with her immune system. Hopefully everything goes well and she can go. But everyday is something new or different and we live in a kinda scary time at the moment.”
With so much uncertainty still up in the air, Yalow suggested planning a special activity or some extra family time the week before school starts — and encouraging your child to participate in the planning.
“Remember, children didn’t have time for a clean break and celebration at the end of the last school year, and this can help your child mentally adjust to a new routine and schedule,” Yalow said.
For more tips about how to help your child prepare for the new school year, visit kindercare.com.
