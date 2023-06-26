Louis E. Hansen, 96, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Americus, and Emporia, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his home.
Louis Ellra Hansen was born in Greenleaf, Kansas on July 28, 1926, the son of Louis William and Hazel (Hunter) Hansen. He married Lela P. Cundiff in Washington, Kansas on December 24, 1953. She passed away March 3, 1991. Louis is survived by daughters, Linda M. Hansen, Kansas City, Missouri, and Rita K. Dreyer, Emporia, Kansas; son, LaVern C. Odgers, Strong, City, Kansas; numerous grand, great, great-great, and great-great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Harold Odgers; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and his brother, Oliver Hansen.
Mr. Hansen was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during World War II. He later served in the Emporia Police Department for a number of years and retired as a Captain.
Graveside services will be held at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Kansas on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Debbie Senters, United Methodist Church, Washington, Kansas will conduct the service with Military Honors by a detail from the U. S. Army, Fort Riley and American Legion Post #235, Greenleaf, Kansas. The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday evening from 6:30 P.M. until 8:30 P.M.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.