EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Lyon County who reported the lowest number of positive COVID cases in weeks. The conty continues to see a decline in positive cases each week since the week of January 9.
EHS girls bowling team who placed 1st at Manhattan. The Spartan girls bowled a 2,074 to beat out second-place finisher Manhattan, which scored a 1,702. All five of Emporia girls placed with in the top 10.
The Streets Cat Club and L & L Pets who held pet adoption event for cats. A handful of kittens were adopted during the event. The Streets Cats Club is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the lives of stray cats with action and education.
EHS Swimmers who placed 3rd at theTopeka West Invitational. Several swimmers earned top five finishes.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
