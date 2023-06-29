Norma Jean LeClair, of Emporia, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Holiday Resort. She was 86.
Graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Cottonwood Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
