What are the three most important issues facing Kansas and how would you prioritize them?
Medicaid expansion, which is past time to implement. We have been turning back billions of dollars of our own tax money. Medicaid expansion will help the fiscal health of the 76th district and benefit our rural hospitals and health clinics. Not to say that it will help approximately 150 to 200,000 working Kansans without insurance. I will ensure that public education is fully funded. Common sense tells us that the schools in the 76th district are the glue that hold the communities like Olpe, Lebo and Waverly together. Let alone that the education of our youth is needed to secure a good future. I support family farmers and ranchers who are having a difficult time competing with corporate agriculture. Measures are needed to limit Corporate Ag
What efforts would you support to promote fair election laws that provide for easy access for Kansas voters?
A health democracy is based on voter participation. There is little to no evidence of voter fraud in Kansas. Multiple audits have proven this to be a fact. I would make voting easier by supporting mail in voting and preventing any restriction. I would support lifting the restrictions on drop-off ballots and make voter registration easier by increasing access to voter registration sites.
What is your position on expanding Medicaid? Why? Would you be supportive of putting Medicaid Expansion on the ballot?
It is PAST time we expand Medicaid to working Kansans. My opponent is on record of stating he will never support expansion. Expansion will benefit the state as a whole, inject billions of dollars into the Kansas economy and help rural hospitals and clinics fiscally and prevent closure and keep them accessible. It will help small businesses, who can’t afford to provide insurance to employees, stay open. It will provide for a healthy workforce and keep protecting people from bankruptcy in the event of a catastrophic illness or injury.
What is your position on gun control and the issue of gun violence? What, if any, changes would you propose to current laws?
I am a responsible gun owner. I keep my guns secured at all times. We need responsible gun owners to support common sense gun laws such as expanded background checks and a waiting period. I would support a raise of the concealed carry permit minimum age back to 21 years of age. I would work to ban the sale of assault style weapons as they were prior to 1974. The carnage and destruction they are capable of have no public benefit and have increased violence in our society.
What role does the Legislature have in providing for public education and ensuring that Kansas students get a first-rate public education in a safe environment?
The legislature has a responsibility to make sure students get a solid public education. Children are the foundation of our future. I would make sure public schools remain fully funded and support full funding of Special Education. Currently, special education is not fully funded but still required. This takes money away from regular students. The Kansas Supreme Court has mandated full funding for a six year period. When this expires, I will work to keep our schools fully funded. Healthy public schools are vital to the many small communities in the 76th district. Public schools are the glue that help keep small communities healthy economically and provide a social outlet for the citizens.
Do you support the formation of a non-partisan committee to address redistricting in Kansas?
I would support the creation of a non-partisan commission to work on redistricting. It needs to be taken out of the hands of politicians as evidenced by the blatant gerrymandering in Kansas in 2020.
How do you believe transparency in the legislative process can be improved? Should all proposed legislation have listed sponsors and open hearings with public advance notice to allow for voters input?
I believe in total transparency. Legislators represent the people and should seek their input at all times. Bills passed in haste and behind closed doors, do not serve the people.
What is your position on how Kansas Taxes should be structured?
We need a tax structure that is fair and evenly distributed on all income levels. All entities, should pay their fair share. I will support an immediate change to the sales tax on groceries to zero starting in January, 2023 rather than the incremental decrease fashioned by Republicans. If we continue to exceed revenue expectations, I would support a rebate to Kansans at lower and middle income levels.
What are your views on a woman’s right to control decisions regarding their own reproductive healthcare?
The People of Kansas spoke loudly on Aug. 2 by overwhelmingly voting to trust women with the freedom and privacy for making their own reproductive healthcare choices. I will honor their voice. I will not introduce or support any measures to further restrict their freedom as stated in the Kansas Constitution. My opponent, voted to bring the VTB measure to a vote, he voted to override the veto of the Governor as well. Republicans and anti-abortion advocates have already indicated they will not cease in their efforts to take away the freedom of Kansas women. We need to move on and honor the vote of Kansans and work on matters that affect our everyday lives. My opponent will not and is locked in a party that does not allow dissent.
