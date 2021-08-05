Chris Arthur Sharples, 70, of Americus, Kansas died Monday, August 2, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Chris was born February 26, 1951 in Dodge City, Kansas the son of Arthur K. and Arlen Eloise (Winkler) Sharples. He was a Journeyman Plumber, a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia, active in the Boy Scouts and enjoyed woodworking.
On November 4, 1976 Chris married Linda Viles in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: son, Justin Sharples and wife Amanda of Topeka; daughter, Melissa Sharples of Americus; grandsons, Liam Sharples, and Riley Sharples. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tod Sharples.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Ron Harris of the First United Methodist Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts Troop #165 and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
