The Emporia Arts Council will be holding their third annual Shaping the Future Young Artists’ Exhibition from Aug. 4-14. However, the reception and awards will be presented differently this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus.
The pandemic can be a confusing time for everyone.
“Art is a great way to get out your emotions if you don’t have the right words for it,” said EAC Gallery Coordinator Shayli Gentry.
The exhibition will be in four different categories: ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-17. The council is accepting one submission per person that was created in the last year. They are also accepting artwork made with one of EAC’s themed art kits. The deadline to submit artwork is July 31.
“We’ve been doing a series of art kits that kids can sign up for. We can either bring it to you or the parents can come pick them up,” Gentry explained. “We did that because we didn’t want the kids to be going through this time that could be really confusing to them and not have a way to express themselves or learn in a fun way.”
The council will be having the reception in a new way to accommodate the safety of everyone. The Emporia Gazette Facebook and EAC Facebook page will both have a live stream of the reception at 5 p.m. Aug. 7, Gentry said.
EAC will also be hosting another Art in the Park on July 29. There will be another collaborative art project with tie dye that will be installed in the gallery. “We will have more information about the Art in the Park on our Facebook coming up,” she said.
More information on how to enter the Young Artists’ Exhibition can be found at emporiaksarts.org/gallery/upcoming-exhibition. Follow the EAC Facebook page to stay up-to-date with events @EmporiaArtsCouncil.
