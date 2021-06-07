Thirty-five Emporia State football players recognized by the MIAA for their work in the classroom in spite of the traditional fall season being canceled due to COVID-19.
A total of 317 players from the 12 football playing schools in the league earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced later this summer after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Name Year GPA Major Hometown
Jace McDown Sr. 3.99 Health & Human Performance Columbus, KS
Gunnar Thompson R-Fr. 3.93 Health & Human Performance Poteau, OK
Jace Kinnamon R-Fr. 3.92 Health & Human Performance McPherson, KS
Jack Barker R-So. 3.89 Marketing DeSoto, KS
Jaedon Pool Jr. 3.73 Biology Midwest City, OK
Xavier Cason Jr. 3.69 Elementary Education Junction City, KS
Hayden Reed Grad. 3.67 Business Administration Celina, TX
Marek Thompson Grad. 3.67 Business Administration Osceola, MO
Ross Brungardt So. 3.66 Business Administration Lawrence, KS
Charlie Suenram So. 3.65 Marketing Edmond, OK
Declan Haub R-Fr. 3.63 Business Administration Kingfisher, OK
Jack Petz R-So. 3.58 Health & Human Performance Lenexa, KS
Clark Schoonover Jr. 3.58 Business Administration Andover, KS
Trey Morris R-Jr. 3.58 Nursing Cushing, OK
Tyler Kahmann So. 3.57 Biology Wichita, KS
Deontei Braggs R-Fr. 3.52 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Spiro, OK
Cade Harelson R-Jr. 3.51 Physcial Education Davenport, OK
Dexton Swinehart R-So. 3.44 Elementary Education Lyndon, KS
Khalil Rasheed R-Fr. 3.43 Accounting Coppell, TX
Devin Stoker R-Fr. 3.43 Health & Human Performance Olathe, KS
Dalton Cowan R-Jr. 3.38 Business Administration Topeka, KS
Corey Thomas R-Jr. 3.37 Management Topeka, KS
Jack Diamond Jr. 3.31 Health & Human Performance Shawnee, OK
Will Valentas Sr. 3.29 Accounting Andover, KS
Cody Ladson R-Jr. 3.27 Health & Human Performance Topeka, KS
Conner Lierz Jr. 3.21 Business Administration Manhattan, KS
Daniel Becker R-Fr. 3.21 Computer Science Conway Springs, KS
Sage Sieperda R-Fr. 3.19 Business Administration Shawnee, KS
Case Cochran R-So. 3.15 Communication Cashion, OK
Brett Sage R-Jr. 3.13 Marketing Osage City, KS
Chase Merkey So. 3.11 Physcial Education Geary, OK
Denton Sanchez R-Jr. 3.06 Business Administration Yukon, OK
David Johnson R-So. 3.06 Health & Human Performance Lawrence, KS
Braden Gleason R-So. 3.02 Health & Human Performance Muldrow, OK
Colton Dodd So. 3.00 Crime & Delinquency Studies Enid, OK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.