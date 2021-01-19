The Emporia State University men's and women's basketball teams will host Central Oklahoma in White Auditorium this week as part of a rescheduling effort due to COVID-19.
Tip-off for the women is set for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for the men's game.
Missouri Western's program is currently on hold. Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, Northwest Missouri and Newman have worked together to reschedule some games for this week.
According to ESU Athletics, Northwest Missouri was able to flip their game dates with Newman and Central Oklahoma. The change was contingent on all four teams testing negative in their weekly COVID testing.
After consultation with Lyon County Public Health, Emporia State will allow up to 200 additional fans into White Auditorium based on donor/season ticket history in addition to player pass lists for both teams with a $10 charge for those on the visiting list.
(1) comment
Hooray!
