As spring approaches, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center is reminding citizens that controlled burn reports in the county are received by 911 dispatchers.
These dispatchers are also tasked with dealing with responder radio traffic, 911 and non-emergency calls for service, as well as a multitude of other duties.
"Keep in mind that as we transition into warmer weather, our calls for service also increase," read a statement from LCECC. "Responder and citizen safety is our number one priority. Because of this, we may ask you to hold or repeat the information you have previously given. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
To expedite the reporting process, have your valid burn permit number ready, along with a point of contact if dispatchers need to reach you. As always, if a burn gets out of control, contact 911 immediately.
"We appreciate your patience and support during this busy time as we work to provide the responders and citizens of Lyon County with the best service possible," read the statement.
