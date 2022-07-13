Main Street Axe Throwing Company will host its first seasonal axe league marathon this weekend.
The marathon, which emulates an entire eight-week league season in one day, is set for noon Sunday at 616 Commercial St.
“It brings something different to the community, to the college and for kids around that age,” Calebh Shedd, Emporia Main Street Axe Throwing Company co-owner and manager, said. “The people who don’t want to have a beer can just come in here and have fun and drink a soda.”
Shedd said he plans to host an eight week long throwing league and a league marathon four times a year, once every season. They are currently on week six of their first league which had approximately 12 members.
“We’re here to have a blast, definitely a laid back environment,” Shedd said. “We want you to have fun and we want you to have it in a safe manner. Come in here and have fun, bring a party with you, the more people you bring the more fun it gets. So be ready to have a ball.”
Shedd would like to grow the business to bigger tournaments, knife throwing and community participation.
“I’ve met a lot of people and it definitely brings in a variety of people,” he said. “Different types of people, people who don’t want to travel to Topeka or Kansas City to throw come here. I’m planning on doing bigger events here as we grow so hopefully bringing in more revenue to the area and to the community and other businesses here.”
There are only four locations in Kansas that are World Axe Throwing League affiliates, including Manhattan, Pittsburg, Wichita and Emporia. Being a WATL affiliate means that a facility's league members could qualify and compete on ESPN.
“My future goals and plans are to bring a big event of axe throwing here to this location,” said Shedd. “We’ve already talked to the Kansas state games, the Sunflower Games, of wanting to host the axe throwing event they have but I’d also want to do something bigger than that.”
Shedd said participating in axe throwing is beneficial in many ways. It can be therapeutic, empowering and you can use the activity for team building.
“I have those people come in who have never thrown a hatchet before and they’ll throw their first time and barely get it through the target,” Shedd said. “So I’ll be like 'let out some anger' and as they go, you can tell their confidence grows. By the end of it they’re doing great.”
For more information about this event, upcoming leagues or other inquiries, visit Main Street Axe Compay on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetaxeemporia, or call 620.778.5291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.