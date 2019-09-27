Jane Theel came to the Lyon County Commission Thursday morning to make public comment regarding planning and zoning pre-final draft concerns.
She owns several residential and rural properties. Theel expressed she did not understand why the present city and county codes need to be changed and combined and how an Oregon company — the Urban Collaborative — could understand Kansas needs, among other common concerns.
Each commissioner responded to an area of her concern.
“We want to be open with the public,” Commissioner Dan Slater said. “We want this to be a safe, good place to live … The primary thing that we looked at is that we need to preserve agriculture … It’s unfortunate that the first draft, which is a very rough draft — it doesn’t apply to us — got thrown out there, because it doesn’t say the things that need to be done and accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish. It was an idea for a place to start.”
“I’m relieved to hear that,” Theel said.
The second draft, which is not a final draft, will be released Oct. 22. After it is released, there will be four workshops to review what is being proposed, focusing on four zoning sections — agriculture, residential, industrial and commercial, Lyon County Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley said.
“Our plan we have now is 20 years old, and things have changed in 20 years,” Chairman Rollie Martin said. “The metropolitan zone around the city — those people in there are governed by all the regulations of the city, as far as putting up a house and so on. They come to us and say, ‘We have no representation; we live in the county, but the city rules our regulations.’ So we’re going to change that and put those people into the county, probably … The regulations will be separated from the city and the county. They’ll have their own sections; [they] won’t be all together, like it’s been put out there.”
“When you mentioned the Oregon firm and implementing their regulations into Kansas, that’s entirely not the concept of this,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “They were hired to put on the meetings, to bring the community together. We had numerous public meetings on the comprehensive plan and we went to every small town besides the City of Emporia … to get their input.”
For more information regarding the zoning draft, please visit lyoncounty.org/index/government/departments/zoning/ or contact Seeley at 341-3471 or sseeley@lyoncounty.org. The next planning and zoning meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Lyon County Annex, 402 Commercial St.
Also during public comment, Kathy Law came to the commission to present and discuss a quilt she and the other members of the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild created in celebration of the City of Emporia and Lyon County.
“We think it needs to be in one of our civic buildings,” Law said.
Each quilt square shows a scene of Emporia. It was started as a celebration of Emporia’s sesquicentennial, which occurred in 2007. The center of the quilt is a traditional quilted star.
Law has also considered the quilt to be displayed at the City of Emporia building, the Granada Theatre, the Anderson Building, the public library and the Lyon County History Center in hopes of finding the best home possible for the quilt. The guild would like to display the quilt in an area with steady foot traffic and to keep the quilt in a display case, the cost for which the guild will be responsible.
Last week, the commission visited the wind farm near Reading to view and learn about the construction process of the wind turbines. The commission viewed towers and tower construction in progress, including the trenching and the new overhead lines. There are about 60 towers, which will make it a 200 megawatt farm, the optimum megawatts per wind farm, Briggs said.
According to Briggs, on the west side of the project, some of the turbines may be running by Dec. 15.
At the end of August, Seeley came to the commission for the approval of an application for a zoning change from Agriculture to Heavy Industry, requested by Lex and Janice Price. BNSF Railways is seeking to add the property to its inventory for a rail-ready industrial site, according to Seeley. It would be part of the Certified Site Program.
The commission did not approve the application and asked for it to be returned to the planning and zoning board for further study.
The application and discussion of that further studying were originally scheduled to take place at Thursday’s action session, but it was rescheduled for Oct. 31, because “the landowner wanted to postpone for 30 days to get more information,” Briggs said.
