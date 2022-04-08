Special to The Gazette
On April 28th, Family Promise of the Flint Hills will be participating in Family Promise’s third annual Giving Day, a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and support for families battling homelessness.
This year, Family Promise is asking participants to “Give an Hour” on Giving Day — whether that is an hour of time volunteering, an hour’s worth of salary as a donation, or an hour spent raising awareness of the three million children who experience homelessness every year in America.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills has been very busy since the beginning of the year. says Jessica Corpening, Executive Director. “We were able to secure funding to expand our programming to include a Prevention and Stabilization program. One of the grants were received was through our Family Promise National Office. Thanks to the generous support of Clayton Homes, Family Promise National continues to expand its A Future Begin at Home Programming. Our local Affiliate received a $10,000 that must be matched dollar for dollar. All of the money raised from Family Promise Giving Day will go directly to the Prevention grant match.”
To donate, visit https://www.fpgives.org/organizations/family-promise-of-the-flint-hills on April 28th.
The digital campaign will be accompanied by Family Promise’s Night of Giving Virtual Gala — an evening full of musical entertainment, an interactive cocktail mixology class, and an online auction, plus special guests and an awards presentation in support of families battling homelessness. Tickets can be purchased here.
More details on Family Promise Giving Day can be found at www.fpgives.org.
For more information about Family Promise of the Flint Hills, please visit www.familypromiseoftheflinthillsks.org.
