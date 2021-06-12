The William Allen White Community Partnership is still collecting submissions for a book project celebrating the legacy and history of its namesake.
Spearheaded by board member and local author Kerry Moyer, the project is serving as a fundraiser for the partnership and Red Rocks State Historic Site — the former home of William Allen White.
Knowing that the pandemic had created challenges in fundraising for the home, in terms of tours and other events, Moyer offered up an idea for a book he had been brainstorming since Nov. 2019 and didn’t get off the ground — to celebrate the life and legacy of White, and his importance to the community.
“I’m excited,” Moyer said of the project. “I think one thing that really is, I guess, uplifting and cool from my perspective is the fact that the people that are involved with the William Allen White Community Partnership — they love the legacy of William Allen White and the home Red Rocks.”
Moyer said being part of the board makes you feel as though you’re almost part of the family and legacy “in an intimate way.” He credits longtime board member and White historian Roger Heineken with helping cultivate that atmosphere.
Moyer said White’s legacy inspires people in different ways and he’s excited to see what type of submissions come in for the project, and from whom. He said there are submissions from local Emporia writers coming in as well as people from around the country.
The types of submissions being accepted are short stories, essays, poems or other creative writing mediums. There is no monetary prize or payment.
Moyer said the only real rule for submission is that the piece needs to deal with White’s legacy in some way. Submissions must be sent in by March 20.
A committee will then read over pieces for final consideration.
Moyer said anyone with questions can email kmoyer72@yahoo.com for more information about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.