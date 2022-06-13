Rist James Coffman of Overland Park, Kansas died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home. He was 79.
Rist was born on September 19, 1942 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Harry “Dewey” and Bertha Coffman. He is survived by his wife, LoRie JoAnn (Loomis). They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary, having married June 4, 1966 at the First Baptist Church, Emporia. Rist and LoRie’s son, Mattson lives in Seattle, WA with his wife Jill and their children, Charlie and Lucy.
Rist is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Samuel, Lester, and Dale Coffman and sisters, Verla Krueger, and Violet Giesy.
Rist’s career as a sales manager for Heinz and then Sara Lee Bakery for 26 years took him all over the nation. He was a member of Legacy Christian Church in Overland Park, Kansas.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Wilsey Cemetery, Wilsey, Kansas. Memorial contributions to Legacy Christian Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
