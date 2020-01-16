Suzan Lorraine Johnson of Emporia died January 10, 2020 at Holiday Resort in Emporia, KS. She was 66.
She worked as a waitress, in meat packing, and in retail management (Alco, Sally Beauty Supply, Cracker Barrel).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 1 - 2:30 p.m. in the Parlor of the First United Methodist Church of Emporia.
