Emporia girl’s volleyball continued its hot start to the season with a pair of wins Tuesday night, improving to 5-0 on the year with victories of Topeka-Hayden and Topeka High School. The Spartans edged defending state champions Hayden in a tightly contested, three-set contest to begin the night before toppling Topeka in straight-sets. With the pair of victories, Emporia is now off to its best start to a season since at least 2013.
In the first set of the night’s opening match, Emporia competed nearly point for point with Hayden with neither side leading by more than three points at any point. The Spartans took control in the late stages, rattling off three straight points with the score knotted at 22-22 to take the set, 25-22. Hayden returned fire with a 25-14 victory in Set No. 2, but the Spartans bounced back in the final frame, using a 10-3 run to propel themselves to a 25-18 victory.
Emporia next made quick work of Topeka, overpowering the Trojans in a two-set win. The Spartans followed up a 25-16 first set victory with a dominant second set, taking down Topeka 25-9 for the match win.
Emporia (5-0) returns to the court to play Wichita at 5 p.m. on Sept 10 at Emporia High School.
