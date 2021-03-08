A grass fire that burned an estimated 800 acres near Madison was reported around noon and finally resolved around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire began at Highway 58 east of Madison just west of CC Road and was pushed by a northeast wind up near 375th Street and across CC Road.
Crews from Madison and Lamont arrived first and immediately realized that the wind and the dry conditions would require additional assistance, so crews from Gridley, Olpe, Virgil, Hamilton, Burkett, Eureka Lake and Eureka Central were paged. All except Olpe -- which had its own fire to deal with -- responded.
Madison Fire Chief Tim Milton estimated that at least 30 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze.
The fire threatened the properties of Chris and Andrea Dietel and Philip and Amanda Schankie, but the fire was put out before any substantial damage to structures or equipment was sustained.
Milton said that no particular cause had been identified and any hypotheses would merely be speculation.
“Well, along the highway, [with] nothing else involved, if a person had to guess, which is all we would be doing, of course, possibly a cigarette thrown out of a car would be probably the most likely [cause],” Milton said.
Amanda Dietel said that the fire was put out just in the nick of time.
“I don't know how they were even able to get it done, but no homes or livestock were lost, but it came within about ten yards of our house and really close to our neighbor's house as well,” Dietel said.
As firefighters worked on the fire, Andrea Dietel did what she could to water the yard while her husband Chris used the family’s four-wheeler and spray rig. The smoke brought around 30 friends, neighbors and strangers to the Dietels’ property to help with the fire as well.
“There were ranchers that showed up with spray rigs and tanks on the back of feed trucks to put out spots,” Dietel said. “Some of them I either didn't recognize who they were or didn't even get a chance to talk to them because there were so many people here helping. But it took all of them. Everybody was busy the whole time.”
Philip and Amanda Schankie were in Salina when they found out about the fire and raced home once they realized how serious it was. Meanwhile, Philip’s sons, Kale and Kaleb, pulled all of the cattle out of the Schankies’ two pastures,
“We had a lot of family and friends, and the fire departments worked really hard and they did awesome saving our house,” Amanda Schankie said. “Kale and Kaleb, they worked really hard getting the cattle in because they said you couldn’t see anything. The firefighters were struggling because the smoke was so thick.”
Along with the pastures, which both burned completely, the Schankies lost a horse as well as portions of a fence that have been damaged by falling trees along their hedgerow. As of Monday afternoon, several trees and some hay piles were still burning.
“It’s really windy, but there’s not much the fire department can do,” Schankie said. “We just keep checking to make sure that nothing starts back up again. … The next several days are supposed to be windy, so it can rekindle any of these fires or ashes that are really hot still.”
The Schankies are working with their insurance adjuster to catalog the damage and see what will be covered.
Dietel said that she wanted to make sure that everyone who offered their time and equipment to help keep such a potentially dangerous situation at bay knew she was thankful.
“I'm very, very grateful for all the help. It took every bit of the six fire departments we had here and neighbors and friends and family to put it out,” she said. “And I’d just say, be cautious at this time. Be considerate of other people, because it can get dangerous really quickly.”
Schankie said she does not believe the lost fence will be covered by insurance but stated that fencing was something that could be replaced relatively easily, especially compared to what else could have been lost.
“We're very fortunate that our house was saved,” she said. “That’s what matters the most and we can rebuild fence. I'm glad nobody got hurt.”
