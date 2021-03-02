The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will have a full agenda when it meets for an action session 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Courtroom.
The commission will vote on two applicants who have interviewed and been recommended to fill two of the three empty seats on the Community Housing Board/Emporia Land Bank.
It will also consider accepting a grant totaling $139,333 on behalf of Family Promise of the Flint Hills, a new organization intending to provide services to people in the area without adequate housing. The grant is from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
On the agenda is the request to purchase a Case 621G wheel loader for $162,984 to replace the city’s current wheel loader, which has 7,800 hours of use. This type of equipment is typically replaced after 5,000 hours.
The commission will decide whether to agree to use the $300,000 award from the Kansas Department of Transportation Community Connecting Link Improvement Program for surface provision.
It will also decide whether to grant a bid for APAC-KS, Inc. to complete the 30th Avenue paving and construction project for $791,390.59, whether to grant a bid for Emporia Construction & Remodeling, Inc. to complete the 2021 Hazardous Sidewalk Program for $52,895 and whether to approve and agreement with Kaw Valley Engineering for design services on Road 180/18th Avenue and drainage improvements from Road G to the west end of the Westar/Evergy plat.
The commission will consider an ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligations for an aviation fuel truck for $175,000, a motor grader for the street department for $200,000, the replacement of turbidimeters at the water treatment plant for $300,000 and the replacement of actuators at the water treatment plant for $550,000.
The city has been awarded the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant in the amount $700,000 and the Commission will vote to allow the mayor to accept the funds.
The commission has been asked to extend Soden’s Grove Park hours on April 24, 2021, for the Glow-in-the-Dark Disc Golf event hosted by Dynamic Discs.
Meetings are livestreamed on the city of Emporia’s Facebook page.
