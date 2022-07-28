Diana R. Wilhite, 66, rural Emporia, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Saint Luke Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri after a long battle with cancer.
Diana R. Hawk was born in Iola, Kansas on April 22, 1956, the daughter of Dale and Pauline (Baugher) Hawk. Diana married Robert Wilhite at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on October 20, 1989. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Brian Wilhite, Topeka, Kansas, Logan Frank (Jasmine), Columbia, Missouri, Garett Frank (Kassidy), Denver, Colorado, Jolie Chance (Terry), Oak Grove, Missouri, and Brandy Maxfield (Rusty), Council Grove, Kansas; her mother, Pauline Hawk, Iola, Kansas; sisters, including her twin, Donna Regehr, Iola, Kansas and Sandy Frizzell, Emporia, Kansas; eleven grandchildren, Kailee McGuire, Ryder McGuire, Molly McGuire, Landon Chance, Emmett Chance, Addie Frank, Mya Frank, Elliot Frank, Miles Frank, Liam Frank and Jade Wilhite. Her father died earlier.
She received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Emporia State University, and taught in the North Lyon County School District, and later at Emporia Middle School, and retired 6 years ago.
Cremation is planned. At this time no services are scheduled.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.