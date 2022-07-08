Lowell Dean Chambers of Emporia, Kansas passed away peacefully in his home on July 6, 2022. He was 90 years old.
He was born on August 14, 1931 in Silver Lake, Kansas, the son of Fred and Leona (Smulling) Chambers. He had two older brothers, Fred Chambers Jr., and Willis (Shirley) Chambers. Lowell spent much of his childhood in California and Colorado before moving to Reading, Kansas his Junior year in High School. He graduated from Reading High School in 1949.
Lowell married Lela White January 1, 1950. They were married until Lela’s death on October 8, 1968. This union gave him two sons: Bruce (Zema) Chambers and Mark (Brenda) Chambers.
Lowell married Dorothy (Price) Goza on November 14, 1969 at Calvary Methodist Church in Emporia, Kansas. The couple remained married until her death on February 9, 1990. This union gained Lowell 14 more children: Paul Goza, Richard (Judy) Goza, Shirley Williams, David Goza, Deborah (Don) Johnson, Alvin Goza, Harry (Jona) Goza, Patricia Hill, Larry (Kristine) Goza, Jeanette Goza, Sondra Goza, Linda (Benny) Muninger, April Chambers, and Rebecca (Donald) Lepping.
Lowell married Wanda (Gardner) King on April 6, 1991 at Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia, Kansas. They remained together until his passing. When the families united, Lowell gained three more children: Susan (Dan) Johnson, Linda (Jim) Cunningham, and Steven King.
Lowell learned and mastered many skills over the course of his life. He had many and varied professions, including Crimble Woodworking and Barry’s Appliance in Emporia, Kansas. While he was an electrician at Barry’s he continued his electrician training through ITT and took college courses in engineering. Lowell became a Journeyman Electrician through Davis and worked on the construction of Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Burlington, Kansas. Lowell retired from Wolf Creek on June 1, 1995 as a Procedure Writer for the Electrical Maintenance Engineering Department.
Lowell was a man of faith and was devoted to his church, Grace United Methodist, where he served as Chair of the Administrative Board, Usher Captain, lifelong Boy Scout and Scout Master for many years, and was always there to help.
Lowell loved reading, camping, traveling, gardening, painting, dancing, playing music, and wood carving. He restored a 1920 Model T Ford Huckster, which he and Wanda took on many tours as members of the East Central Kansas Model T Club. He was a humble man with quick wit and an ornery side. Those who knew him best can recall his generosity, his love of nature, his humor, his good spirit, his faith, his unconditional love, his loyalty, and his kindness. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and so much more. He is deeply loved and truly missed.
Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Leona; wives, Lela and Dorothy; brothers, Fred Jr. and Willis; and children, Shirley, Bruce, Patricia, and Steven. Lowell is survived by his wife, Wanda, and numerous children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia. Inurnment will follow in the Reading Cemetery, Reading, Kansas.
Memorials have been established with the Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas or Children’s Mercy, Kansas City, Missouri with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
