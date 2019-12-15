No injuries were serious Saturday after a pair of injury accidents north of Emporia.
One person was transported to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries Saturday evening after a car went in the ditch north of Admire, near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line.
According to a written statement from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Kehres, emergency crews from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Emporia - Lyon County EMS and the Miller Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of an injury accident in the 3700 block of North Highway 99 at about 7:33 p.m. Saturday.
"It was determined the 2018 Red Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Highway 99 and failed to negotiate the curve, leaving the roadway and coming to a rest in the east ditch," Kehres wrote.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 60-year-old Billy Eichinger Jr. of Mayetta. He had two passengers in the vehicle with him, 42-year-old Cynthia Eichinger of Mayetta and 28-year-old Arturo Garcia-Silva of Kansas City. The driver and Garcia-Silva refused medical treatment at the scene while Cynthia Eichinger was transported to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries.
All occupants in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.
Earlier on Saturday, a 17-year-old from Burlington and his passenger had only minor injuries after a rollover accident just north of Emporia.
According to a report from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Nathan Rankin, deputies and Emporia-Lyon County EMS responded to the 2000 block of County Road J for the report of a single-vehicle, rollover accident at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.
It was determined at the scene that a 17-year-old male driver from Burlington in a white, 2001 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of the vehicle while driving northbound on County Road J. The driver and his passenger, 18-year-old Marisa Garcia, sustained minor injuries in the crash.
They were both transported to Newman Regional Health, where they were treated and released. It was determined both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.
