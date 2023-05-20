Some people call believing in something their faith. Some have believed in a god or gods. Others have believed in nature, the stars, the sun, the moon. Some people believe in science, philosophy, and education. Some people believe in power, authority, and money. Humanity has always believed in something.
Some people will claim to be a cradle to graver in their faith tradition. Another will claim to be a soul in search of an answer, a tree hugger, a lover of mother nature, spiritual but not religious, a seeker of ultimate truth, one who is reaching for the next level of understanding. Regardless of where humanity has been, is now, or will find themselves in the future, believing in something will be part of its reality.
It seems humanity has always needed something to believe in, something that gave them hope in times of trial, a guiding star when lost on its journey. Humanity has needed belief in something to give them understanding when the confusing questions of why or how entered into its mind. Believing in something sometimes gives purpose, helping create societies, whether in family units, small and larger towns, states or even nations.
Though all healthy and safe communities might share a common understanding of how to live together, there is an inherent evil when one part of humanity believes they have all the answers for everyone else and they want to create a society around their beliefs. They define what is right and wrong, acceptable and unacceptable, who is in and who is out. In its efforts to segregate good from evil, humanity has caused enormous human suffering in defense of certain beliefs: Salem witch hunts and trials, annihilation of indigenous persons, sundown laws, racial profiling, gender bias and discrimination of LGBTQ persons.
Right now in our Kansas legislature, there are Republicans creating laws in the hopes of making Kansas a “conservative sanctuary,” based on their idea of Christianity. They want you to believe they are building the kingdom. They aren’t. They are trying to make Kansas in their own image, a racist, sexist, transphobic, patriarchal, full of fear image of themselves. And even in their own tradition, that is an inherent evil. It’s called idolatry.
If you only believe in the Constitution of the United States and that of Kansas, remind Republicans in the Kansas legislature about the separation of Church and State. And if they don’t listen, vote them out of office. Because true patriots, citizens all, believe in the Constitution of the United States and the separation of Church and State.
For the love of whatever you believe in, don’t let them tell you what to believe. Don’t turn off your brain when you enter into your holy place or go looking for your answer, your god, your higher purpose. Rather, open your mind to a greater understanding of how humanity can live better together.
