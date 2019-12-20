James Michael Shields was born in Amarillo, Texas Nov. 14, 1952 and died Dec. 11, 2019 in Tura Beach, New South Wales, Australia.
Dr. Jimmy Shields was an ecologist, ornithologist, author, animal trainer (dogs, goats, horses) and natural resource entrepreneur. He graduated from Reading High School in 1970; received his Bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University; his Master’s Degree from the Australian National University, and his PhD from the University of Washington, Seattle, in Forestry and Silviculture. Dr. Jimmy did groundbreaking research in the adaption of native Australian bird species to non-native and replanted forestry plots; this research has been used for comparative purposes in the last thirty-five years in the forestry community of Australia. He was a graduate of the National Outdoor School in Wind River, Wyoming, an experience that influenced his love of the outdoors. Dr. Jimmy was also a member of the expedition to the Australian forests that discovered that a previously believed extinct parrot was still living in remote areas. He authored or co-authored more than 80 peer reviewed scientific articles, 100 gray literature reports, conservation legislation, two books on birds, and many articles for the popular press. More recently, Dr. Jimmy trained the first koala rescue dog to find arboreal dwelling koalas in danger of being killed during forest fires or foresting activities. He retired from the Forestry Service of New South Wales in 2008 and continued his activist activities regarding birds, koalas, and environmental policy.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Larson, and two sons, Bill and Jacob.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
