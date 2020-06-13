While it may not feel quite like summer without the opening of the Jones Aquatic Center this season, Emporia Recreation Center leadership and staff have been hard at work in order to provide the community with other options for outdoor — and indoor — activities.
Naturally, scheduling still remains fluid with the ever-developing COVID-19 situation, but that won’t stop ERC staff from planning a full slate of events and making adjustments as needed, according to Assistant Director of Operations Amanda Gutierrez.
“The Emporia Recreation Center has been working closely with the Lyon County Health Department to assess all our COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures to ensure we have made the appropriate changes in our facility that best follow the guidelines,” Gutierrez said. “Each department, from the wellness center, to aquatics, to the gymnasium, has an individual set of requirements that are specific to each area and its function. Our concentration this summer and going forward into fall will be on capacity limitations, social distancing and cohort groups. We will continue to adjust our protocols and procedures as we gain more information in the coming weeks and months.”
At this point in time, the ERC is planning to offer sports, fitness classes, indoor swimming and other camp-like programs for all ages throughout the summer months. The Gazette has included a current list of offerings below:
YOUTH SPORTS
Junior Tennis Camp:
Former ESU Head Tennis Coach, Dr. George Milton is offering tennis instruction this summer in a camp-like setting at the Hammond Park tennis courts starting June 22nd. Dr. Milton has put several health protocols in place to adhere with COVID-19 recommendations and space will be adequate for social distancing. The ERC is currently taking registrations now for Sessions 2 and 3.
Session 2: June 22 - July 9 (Monday-Thursday)
Session 3: July 13 - July 30 (Monday-Thursday)
Tackle Football:
The tackle football league will consist of kids entering the 5th and 6th grades. Games will be played on Saturday mornings/early afternoons at the Emporia High School athletic complex. Participants playing on an Emporia team are required to attend a mandatory player workout. All players must have a physical before they are allowed to practice. Volunteer Coaches are Needed. Registration closes July 15.
Flag Football:
1st and 2nd Grade Instructional Flag Football provides an opportunity for kids to learn the basic rules and fundamentals of football and gain interest in the sport. Players will learn both offensive and defensive skills while having fun and staying active. The first two weeks will consist of instruction and practice, followed by four to five weeks of practice and games. Registration closes August 12.
3rd and 4th Grade Flag Football is a six/seven-week program where young players will have the opportunity to sharpen their football skills while having fun learning the fundamentals of the game. Focus will be placed on catching, throwing, and route running, along with defensive skills and sportsmanship. Registration closes August 12.
Fall Soccer:
It may seem early but Fall Soccer registration closes August 5. Fall soccer leagues are for age groups 4-K, 1st-2nd, 3rd-4th, and 5th-6th. Players must be 4 years of age by August 1, 2020. Games will be played during the week and on Saturdays. Practice times and dates will be set by the coaches; players will be contacted by the coaches after the coaches meeting. All kids will receive a t-shirt jersey and soccer socks. For ages 3rd grade and above (if numbers allow separate leagues), there will be both boys and girls leagues. Lower grades will be COED.
Registration for these programs is currently open and available online at www.emporiarec.org under Youth Sports.
ADULT SPORTS
Summer Softball:
Adult Softball Leagues are designed for recreational purposes to encourage participation and enjoyment. Summer Softball is currently looking for a few more teams. All league games are held at the Trusler Sports Complex. Tuesday and Thursday nights are Coed League, while Wednesday night is Men’s League. Registration currently has no set end date, but league games have tentatively been scheduled to begin July 15.
INDOOR SPORTS:
The Emporia Recreation Center Gymnasium, Walking Track and Racquetball Courts will reopen on June 15, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited restrictions. Open Gym will be from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Pickleball will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The ERC asks patrons to visit their website to find out more information about requirements and procedure changes due to COVID-19.
Table tennis will be available on June 29. More information will be available on the ERC website about schedules, requirements and limitations closer to the date.
INDOOR POOL:
Summer Swim Lessons:
ERC aquatics staff is working hard to make sure that children have swim lessons available this summer. The first session at the indoor pool begins June 22. Registration is open now. Visit www.emporiarec.org to learn more about swim lessons this summer. There are several new processes and requirements for the pool area and swim lessons due to COVID-19. Patrons are encouraged to review the Indoor Pool page as well for more details.
Aquatic Fitness Classes:
Aquatic Fitness Classes will be returning to the Indoor Pool on June 29th. Things will look a little different than before and the class schedule may be different, so check the website in the coming weeks for more information.
WELLNESS CENTER:
The Fitness Room at the ERC Wellness Center was able to open a few weeks ago with some limitations. Staff have been able to expand capacity and will be extending hours on June 15 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. The ERC encourages patrons to check the website for up-to-date requirements and procedures for the fitness room due to COVID-19.
Fitness Classes will return on June 29 as well. Patrons can check out the ERC website and like the ERC Facebook page to stay up-to-date on classes going forward.
OTHER PROGRAMS
The Emporia Recreation Center has been approved to begin a new summer camp called Camp Rec. Staff are excited to be able to offer this service to the community this summer and want to thank all partners for helping move the idea forward. Camp Rec will begin July 6 and end on August 7, with a required one week break on July 20. Camp will run Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Peter Pan Park. Registration is per-week. The ERC can currently open for 30 campers per week due to COVID-19 regulations. Registration opens June 22. Stay tuned for more details via the ERC Facebook page and website as more details are put in place.
“We are excited to see our patrons again and are looking forward to getting kids out as much as we can this summer,” Marketing Administrator Shalla Bennett said. “Keeping people active is what we do, but the safety and health of our community and our staff is at the forefront of all of our programming this summer and through the fall season. We ask our families and friends to check our website, emporiarec.org, regularly for updates on programs along with requirements and restrictions due to COVID-19. We are looking forward to increasing building hours on June 29 and will add fitness and aquatic classes back to our schedule on that date as well.
“We continue to encourage no-contact registration. Each program will have links included that take you straight to the online registration for easy log-in and payment. If you have any problems or need help, call our front office at 620-340-6300. If you need to walk-in to register, we ask that you call to make an appointment.”
