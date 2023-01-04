The Emporia City Commission celebrated a year of growth and new beginnings during outgoing mayor Becky Smith's "state of the city" speech Wednesday.
Smith said the city had welcomed many new faces in 2022, including city manager Trey Cocking, Police Chief Ed Owens, Fire Chief Brandon Beck, and Regional Development Association president Chuck Scott. The city also welcomed a new communications manager in Christine Johnson, a new library director in Pauline Stacchini, and a new president at Emporia State University in Ken Hush.
"With all the new faces, it has been a pleasure getting to show our city how our city is an amazing place to call home," Smith said.
She said the commission was committed to improving and maintaining the city's infrastructure, noting $3.5 million in street improvements, $2.6 million in water main improvements, $2.3 million in water plant improvements and $1.1 million in sewer improvements. Additionally, more than $800,000 was invested in the city's park system.
Smith said housing continued to be a big item, with a number of housing additions announced over the course of the year.
She said other projects in development will bring more excitement to the city as well this year, with downtown remaining a priority, too.
Smith gave praise to city employees for all of their hard work over the past year. She said employees were recognized with raises and bonuses this year as a thank you for keeping the city running 24/7.
"There are no snow days for city staff," she added.
Smith credited her father, the late Rich Jaggard, for inspiring her to run for local office. She thanked her fellow commissioners for their commitment to office and looked forward to what they will do in 2023.
"I am truly honored to serve," she said.
The commission also approved a handful of items, including the city's 2023 legislative policy. The policy lists the city's top five priorities: home rule, economic development, housing, mental health and water.
The city also approved improvements to Highland Street, which will be paid for through a CDBG grant. The grant covers $750,000 of the $1.2 million project, with work completed by APAC-Shears Kansas Division.
Commissioners then approved easement acquisitions for paving improvements on Road F. This project is part of a road widening project for US-50.
The city also pledged to support a Pathways to a Healthy Community project, which will bring multi-use paths to 12th Avenue and Burlingame and 24th Avenue from Lincoln to Prairie Streets. The project will be funded through a $100,000 grant secured by Healthier Lyon County as well as the Kansas Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives program.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of a new wide area mower for the golf course, at a cost of $67,859.33 from Prairieland Partners.
