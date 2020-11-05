Russell W. Harden, Jr. of Emporia died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was 61.
Russell was born on April 26, 1959 in Phoenix, Arizona the son of Russell W. and M. Marie Withers Harden. He married Johnnie R. Harris but later divorced. He then married Gaye A. Schumann on August 10, 1996 in Emporia, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Gaye of the home; sons, Jeremy Scott Harris of Minnesota, Jason Wayne Harden of Lansing, John Lawrence Harris of Oklahoma, Matthew Wayne Harden of Emporia, and Brian James Schumann of Emporia; daughters, April Marie Harden of Oklahoma, and DeeDee Schumann of Americus; brothers, Darrell Harden of Hartford, and Dale Harden of Bushong; half-brothers, Rodney and Rusty Harden both of Illinois; sister, Debbie Tetter of Oklahoma; half-sister, Becky Trygstad-Cook of Arkansas; twelve grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Debra Harden; and brother, Harold Wayne Harden.
Russell worked around the community for the past several years gardening. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Cremation is planned with a private service held later. Memorial Contributions to the Messiah Lutheran Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
