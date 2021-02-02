The Emporia High boys swimming and dive teams finished sixth out of seven schools at Saturday’s home meet, but several Spartan athletes enjoyed some impressive results in the process.
Top performers for Emporia included Daniel Knapp and Mason Harmon, who finished at fifth and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with times of 25.36 and 25.85, respectively. Knapp (1:17.02) and Harmon (1:22.89) went on to earn third and seventh-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In team competitions, a relay of Knapp, Harmon, Tyler Luthi and Finneas Reynolds finished eighth of ten squads (1:58.65) in the 200-yard freestyle relays, but the Spartans’ 200-yard medley relay unit was disqualified.
In the morning’s dive competitions, Braxton Higgins continued his season-long dominance for EHS, taking home first place with an overall score of 468.60. The next closest competitor was Campus High’s Ryan Ecton, who finished with a 416.05.
