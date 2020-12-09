The USD 251 Board of Education heard a generally favorable financial report during a Wednesday evening meeting, despite pre-pandemic budget cuts and post-pandemic adjustments.
Superintendent Robert Blair prepared two budget summaries to show board members how financials looked, both with and without $400,000 in SPARK funding received by the district, to show more realistic comparisons to the previous school year.
"If you look at you at the first budget summary of funds, our expenditures are down $604,000 vs. this time last year and our revenue is up $354,000 — but that's skewed because we got the SPARK funds," Blair said.
When comparing the district's other budget summary of funds without accounting for SPARK funds, Blair said expenditures were more in line with previous years. Still, the district has also been able to come out more financially secure.
"I think we've done certain things more efficiently," he said, noting that SPARK funds have also been able to be used for items the district needed, thus allowing for reimbursement.
One of those jobs was the purchase of Micro Air Defense purifiers which were purchased with SPARK funds in October. Blair said Modern Air had started installing air purifiers into all of the central HVAC systems as of Dec. 2, with the job slated to be completed this week.
Blair said as of Tuesday, the district had seven students in quarantine, all of which had been the result of outside of school contacts. No staff had been impacted so far this week.
Teacher absences had declined from 22% on Nov. 13 to just 5% as of Monday, with staff absences down from 32% on Nov. 13 to zero as of Monday. Student absences have declined from 14% to 8%.
Blair also shared information from a recent meeting between Lyon County Public Health and all county school districts, in which health officials reiterated a decision to stay under a 14-day quarantine instead of adopting the Centers for Disease Control shortened quarantine plan. The revised quarantine guidance says people who have been in contact with someone infected with the virus can resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the pandemic began.
Last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in conjunction with the CDC plan to reduce the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, issued similar guidance in Kansas. Counties may choose to opt into the shortened quarantine period, either 10 or 7 days with testing, or continue with the 14 days.
"They left the door open; they said possibly after Christmas break if the numbers are still declining ... then they'd seriously consider maybe going to the shorter quarantine period," Blair said. "They said they've had a lot folks who are quarantined that didn't who symptoms until day 13 or day 14. That was their reasoning for sticking with the 14 days."
Board President Matt Horton was frustrated by the reasoning, stating that the CDC was using "science based" information to come up with its recommendations.
"Lyon County needs to step up to the table, in my opinion," he said.
The board also:
Approved technology purchases including Promethean boards, Chromebooks for students and teachers, and Windows laptops for teachers.
Approved a list of site council members.
Heard reports from the KASB Annual Conference attendees.
The board will next meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 for a special meeting for a discussion on preschool.
