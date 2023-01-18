The name "Plumb Place" has been officially retired in favor of "Southwick House," as a group of community members work to restore services for women in need in Emporia.
According to a written release, the Plumb Place Board of Directors met Jan. 9, after the approval and appointment by the Lyon County District Court. The board is comprised of community members "from different fields and walks of life, including educators, financial accountants, an attorney, social workers, and more."
The release said the board "accomplished important business during its January meeting, including formally dismissing the previous request to the court to dissolve the Plumb Place agency, adopting of bylaws and financial policies, appointing of officers, and the selection of a new name for the organization."
After discussion and ratification, the board retired the Plumb Place name in recognition of the changing nature of the organization. The board will now do business as "Southwick House."
"In doing so we pay respect to Carrie Plumb, the original benefactor of Plumb Place, by honoring her maiden name of Southwick and continuing her legacy of helping women in need," board member Jeremy Dorsey said in the statement.
Board president Joelle Spotswood reflected on the efforts that have been made thus far to salvage the agency.
“It is heartening to see the efforts this community has made to keep this agency alive in Emporia," she said. "People recognize its importance to a vulnerable population of women in our community, and I have been honored to stand side by side with some of them in this work. We are excited about the future of Southwick House.”
The board will continue its work organizing, reestablishing, and laying the foundations for a future shelter to restore services to women, and children, experiencing displacement and homelessness. It is the position of Southwick House that no woman or child in need should be without shelter and the support necessary to ensure their independence and long-term success.
Southwick House will continue to advise the community of its progress. The board looks forward to continuing the legacy of Plumb Place’s 100 years of service to women in the community.
The next meeting of the Southwick House Board of Directors will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 13, at Flint Hills Technical College, as it works to reestablish services in and build a new relationship of trust with the community.
